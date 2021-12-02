Venables on the road Thursday recruiting for Clemson

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been on the road recruiting for the Tigers this week, and as The Clemson Insider reported earlier Thursday, he’s in The Sunshine State visiting with a recent commit.

Venables and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney were at Jesuit High School (Tampa, Fla.) to visit with three-star linebacker commit Wade Woodaz.

Woodaz (6-2, 205) verbally committed to Clemson on Thanksgiving Day, becoming the 14th prospect to offer their pledge to the Tigers in the 2022 recruiting class.

“It’s been my dream school for the longest time since I was a little kid,” Woodaz told The Clemson Insider Monday regarding his commitment decision. “Obviously, I grew up watching them and they were dominant when I was young. I just fell in love with [Clemson] and when they came along it was like wow…they just offered me. You can’t pass that up.”

Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger … Jesuit safety Wade Woodaz '22 @WadeWoodaz_, a Clemson commit, received a visit today from @ClemsonFB HC Dabo Swinney and DC Brent Venables.#AMDG l #GoTigers l #JesuitFootball pic.twitter.com/9TPOSy8mFl — Jesuit Tigers Football (@JesuitTigers_FB) December 2, 2021

