Clemson stops by school of top Tar Heel State WR

Clemson stopped by the school of a top wide receiver prospect from the Tar Heel State while making the rounds on the recruiting trail this week.

The Tigers paid a visit to Hickory Ridge High School (Harrisburg, N.C.), home to four-star class of 2023 wideout Christian Hamilton.

While Hamilton does not currently hold an offer from Clemson, he is on the Tigers’ recruiting radar and played in front of Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham on Sept. 3, when Grisham attended Hickory Ridge’s game against South Point (Belmont, N.C.).

That night, Hamilton hauled in six receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-7 win.

After Grisham went to see Hamilton, he returned the favor with an unofficial visit to Clemson on Oct. 2 to see the Tigers’ 19-13 win over Boston College at Death Valley.

“I enjoyed the game a lot,” Hamilton told The Clemson Insider afterward. “Got to see how they run their offense and how they use their receivers and corners. The atmosphere was crazy. Everywhere was packed and loud.”

Hamilton, who also visited Clemson in June, owns offers from schools such as Auburn, North Carolina, NC State, Louisville, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Penn State.

An offer from Clemson would certainly be big for the 6-foot, 180-pound junior.

“Who wouldn’t want to be at Clemson,” he said. “All I’mma say.”

Hamilton is ranked as a top-100 national prospect (No. 87 overall) in the 2023 class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 14 receiver in the class.

Thankful to have coaches from Randolph Macon, UNC, Kentucky, Syracuse, Clemson, and Lenoir Rhyne come through to see about athletes at the Ridge…. pic.twitter.com/JcmZ1XQTG3 — Coach Wilson (@704ragingbull) December 3, 2021

