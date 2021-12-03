Former Tiger coming off IR for his NFL team

A former Clemson standout returned to the practice field for his NFL team on Thursday.

The Las Vegas Raiders designated cornerback Trayvon Mullen for return from injured reserve, starting his 21-day window for returning from IR.

If Mullen is activated, he could return to action as soon as Sunday, when the Raiders play the Washington Football Team in Las Vegas.

The Raiders placed Mullen on IR on Oct. 9 following the team’s Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, during which Mullen left the game on a cart with a toe injury.

The former All-ACC performer recorded 16 tackles, four passes defenses and an interception in the Raiders’ first three games this season.

Mullen, a second-round pick of the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft, is in his third season with the franchise.

We have signed S Kavon Frazier to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, we have released T D.J. Fluker from the practice squad. We have designated CB Trayvon Mullen for return from IR. pic.twitter.com/yAW7DH8POP — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 2, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks