Former Tiger coming off IR for his NFL team

Former Tiger coming off IR for his NFL team

Football

Former Tiger coming off IR for his NFL team

By December 3, 2021 1:27 pm

By |

A former Clemson standout returned to the practice field for his NFL team on Thursday.

The Las Vegas Raiders designated cornerback Trayvon Mullen for return from injured reserve, starting his 21-day window for returning from IR.

If Mullen is activated, he could return to action as soon as Sunday, when the Raiders play the Washington Football Team in Las Vegas.

The Raiders placed Mullen on IR on Oct. 9 following the team’s Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, during which Mullen left the game on a cart with a toe injury.

The former All-ACC performer recorded 16 tackles, four passes defenses and an interception in the Raiders’ first three games this season.

Mullen, a second-round pick of the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft, is in his third season with the franchise.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

 

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Another Clemson player has entered the transfer portal. In addition to Taisun Phommachanh, The Clemson Insider can confirm that junior wide receiver Frank Ladson, Jr. has also entered the transfer portal. (…)

reply
4hr

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With the regular season in the books, TCI is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each (…)

7hr

As The Clemson Insider has previously reported, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was spending the majority of today in Florida, checking in with some class of 2022 commits. Swinney was spotted earlier at (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home