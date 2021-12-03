Former Tiger opts out of bowl game, declares for NFL Draft

By December 3, 2021 8:02 pm

A former Clemson defensive lineman has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jordan Williams, who transferred to Virginia Tech as a graduate transfer after last season, announced via social media Friday that he will opt out of the Hokies’ bowl game and prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Williams totaled 33 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his lone season at Virginia Tech.

The native of Virginia Beach, Va., completed his Clemson tenure having recorded 55 career tackles (9.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble over 38 games (three starts) from 2017-20.

