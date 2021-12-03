What They Are Saying: Former Clemson D-lineman has pick-six in primetime NFL game

Former Clemson defensive lineman Carlos Watkins provided one of the highlights of the night for the Dallas Cowboys in Thursday night’s NFL game.

Late in the fourth quarter, Watkins scored a big-man touchdown when he intercepted Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and returned it 29 yards to the house to put the finishing touches on what ended up being a 27-17 victory for the Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Check out what they are saying about Watkins’ pick-six in the primetime NFL game:

Los with the sticky’s!!!!! — Dj Reader (@Djread98) December 3, 2021

CARLOS @carloswatkins94 LETS GOOOO — Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) December 3, 2021

Carlos Watkins with the pick-six? pic.twitter.com/IYdaFdLy4V — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) December 3, 2021

Carlos Watkins with the pic 6 to the house 350 pounds rumbling into the end zone!! 🤣😀😁 — Chris Arnold (@MrChrisArnold) December 3, 2021

Ok what a dream for Carlos Watkins. What a nightmare for Taysom Hill. — Will Cain (@willcain) December 3, 2021

My goodness. What a way to finish the game. Carlos Watkins with a terrific play. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 3, 2021

CARLOS WATKINS CALLED GAME — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) December 3, 2021

Them DLine are athletes what a play by Carlos Watkins!! — tony casillas (@tccasillas) December 3, 2021

Carlos Watkins (29-yd Pick Six) Taysom Hill tried to catch the Cowboys defense off guard by snapping the ball just 0.5 seconds after the line was set (an offensive penalty). No matter, Watkins picks off a pass that was in the air for just 0.5 seconds.#DALvsNO | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/SIZxW4GiGR — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 3, 2021

Carlos Watkins reached a top speed of 17.26 mph on the INT return TD, the second-fasted speed of his career, behind only a kickoff play in Week 13, 2017 (against the Titans) when Watkins reached 17.45 mph on play that resulted in a touchback.#DallasCowboys — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 3, 2021

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports Images

