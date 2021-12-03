What They Are Saying: Former Clemson D-lineman has pick-six in primetime NFL game

By December 3, 2021 8:43 am

Former Clemson defensive lineman Carlos Watkins provided one of the highlights of the night for the Dallas Cowboys in Thursday night’s NFL game.

Late in the fourth quarter, Watkins scored a big-man touchdown when he intercepted Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and returned it 29 yards to the house to put the finishing touches on what ended up being a 27-17 victory for the Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Check out what they are saying about Watkins’ pick-six in the primetime NFL game:

