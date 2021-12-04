Clemson commit talks ‘awesome’ visit with Swinney

Members of Clemson’s coaching staff made the rounds in Florida this week, checking in on some future Tigers in the program’s 2022 recruiting class.

While in the Sunshine State on Thursday, Dabo Swinney and assistant coach Mickey Conn stopped by Pinellas Park High School (Largo, Fla.) to visit with kicker commitment Robert Gunn III. They also went out to lunch together.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Gunn, who appreciated the time he was able to spend with Swinney.

“It was awesome to have him here in my hometown,” Gunn said. “Got to show him around, and he enjoyed it a lot he said.”

What did Gunn hear from Clemson’s head coach while hanging out with him?

“Just can’t wait for me to come up there in January!” Gunn said.

Gunn, who committed to Clemson following the program’s Elite Retreat in June, has built a strong bond with his future coach.

“Me and Coach Swinney are close, family,” Gunn said. “He can’t wait to see me kick some bombs in the Valley.”

Gunn will enroll early at Clemson next month and is stoked to start his career as a Tiger.

“So pumped,” he said. “Am going to set a standard and be the best for myself and work hard and give 100 percent. Setting high standards for myself.”

Unfortunately, Gunn’s senior campaign at Pinellas Park came to an early end when he tore the ACL in his right (kicking) leg earlier this season, but the good news is he is ahead of schedule in his rehab and expects to be fully recovered this spring.

Can’t thank Coach Swinney and Coach Conn enough for an awesome visit here at my home town 🐅 pic.twitter.com/f6CUjylDPw — Robert Gunn III (@Robert_Gunn_3) December 3, 2021

