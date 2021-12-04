Lawrence says thank you with surprise for elementary students

This Sunday, players and staff across the NFL will participate in the “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, a league-wide initiative that allows players to support a cause important to them with custom designed cleats.

When Trevor Lawrence takes the field with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their game against the Los Angeles Rams in California, the former Clemson star will be representing Long Branch Elementary students with his footwear — the same students that welcomed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft upon his arrival to Jacksonville.

The students from Long Branch Elementary designed Lawrence’s cleats for this weekend, and the rookie quarterback surprised the kids with new shoes and a pizza party to thank them for their design efforts.

Check out the following videos from the Jaguars:

