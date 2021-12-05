Latest AP Poll: December 5

By December 5, 2021 11:43 am

The latest AP Top 25 Poll has been released following conference championship Saturday in college football.

Clemson (9-3, 6-2 ACC) is now ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Poll.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll released Nov. 28 following their 30-0 victory over South Carolina in Columbia in the final week of the regular season.

Here is the latest AP Top 25 Poll (Dec. 5):

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1
Alabama (12-1) 4 SEC 1,535 (50)
2
Michigan (12-1) 2 Big Ten 1,480 (9)
3
Georgia (12-1) 1 SEC 1,408
4
Cincinnati (13-0) 3 American Athletic 1,404 (3)
5
Notre Dame (11-1) 6 IA Independents 1,280
6
Baylor (11-2) 9 Big 12 1,228
7
Ohio State (10-2) 7 Big Ten 1,177
8
Ole Miss (10-2) 8 SEC 1,101
9
Oklahoma State (11-2) 5 Big 12 1,060
10
Utah (10-3) 14 Pac-12 929
11
Michigan State (10-2) 11 Big Ten 895
12
Brigham Young (10-2) 12 IA Independents 854
13
Pittsburgh (11-2) 17 ACC 838
14
Oklahoma (10-2) 13 Big 12 807
15
Oregon (10-3) 10 Pac-12 595
16
Louisiana-Lafayette (12-1) 20 Sun Belt 480
17
Iowa (10-3) 15 Big Ten 447
18
North Carolina State (9-3) 21 ACC 405
19
Clemson (9-3) 22 ACC 396
20
Wake Forest (10-3) 18 ACC 394
21
Houston (11-2) 16 American Athletic 359
22
Arkansas (8-4) 23 SEC 280
23
Texas A&M (8-4) 24 SEC 172
24
UTSA (12-1) Conference USA 147
25
Kentucky (9-3) 25 SEC 131
Others receiving votes:

Utah State 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego State 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Louisiana Tech 11, Appalachian State 9, Army 7, Mississippi State 4, Penn State 4, Northern Illinois 1

