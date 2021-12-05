Latest AP Poll: December 5

The latest AP Top 25 Poll has been released following conference championship Saturday in college football.

Clemson (9-3, 6-2 ACC) is now ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Poll.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll released Nov. 28 following their 30-0 victory over South Carolina in Columbia in the final week of the regular season.

Here is the latest AP Top 25 Poll (Dec. 5):

