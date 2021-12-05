Latest Coaches Poll: December 5

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released following conference championship Saturday in college football.

Clemson (9-3, 6-2 ACC) is now ranked No. 22 in the latest Coaches Poll.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 24 in the Coaches Poll released Nov. 28 following their 30-0 victory over South Carolina in Columbia in the final week of the regular season.

Here is the latest Coaches Poll (Dec. 5):

1 Alabama 12-1 1540 54 2 1 1/5

2 Michigan 12-1 1474 5 3 1 2/NR

3 Georgia 12-1 1420 0 1 -2 1/5

4 Cincinnati 13-0 1392 3 4 — 2/10

5 Notre Dame 11-1 1266 0 6 1 5/13

6 Baylor 11-2 1204 0 9 3 6/NR

7 Ohio State 10-2 1170 0 7 — 3/12

8 Mississippi 10-2 1134 0 8 — 8/25

9 Oklahoma State 11-2 1036 0 5 -4 5/23

10 Michigan State 10-2 903 0 13 3 6/NR

11 Utah 10-3 893 0 17 6 11/NR

12 Pittsburgh 11-2 886 0 15 3 12/NR

13 Oklahoma 10-2 853 0 11 -2 2/13

14 Brigham Young 10-2 792 0 14 — 10/NR

15 Oregon 10-3 589 0 10 -5 3/15

16 Iowa 10-3 561 0 12 -4 2/18

17 UL Lafayette 12-1 444 0 21 4 17/NR

18 NC State 9-3 436 0 20 2 18/NR

19 Wake Forest 10-3 389 0 18 -1 9/NR

20 Kentucky 9-3 327 0 22 2 11/NR

21 Houston 11-2 315 0 16 -5 16/NR

22 Clemson 9-3 252 0 24 2 2/NR

23 Texas A&M 8-4 239 0 23 — 5/NR

24 Arkansas 8-4 185 0 25 1 11/NR

25 Texas-San Antonio 12-1 146 0 NR 2 16/NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 San Diego State.

Others Receiving Votes

Wisconsin 105; Utah State 85; San Diego State 62; Minnesota 17; Air Force 15; Penn State 5; Fresno State 5; UCLA 3; Mississippi State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Appalachian State 2; Purdue 1.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks