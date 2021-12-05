National analyst doesn't have Clemson in his Top 25

Clemson isn’t getting any respect from this AP voter.
Brett McMurphy, a college football insider with The Action Network, released his new AP Top 25 ballot on Twitter and doesn’t have the Tigers (9-3, 6-2 ACC) ranked in his top 25.
McMurphy, though, has Wake Forest (10-3, 7-1 ACC) — which Clemson dominated, 48-27, on Nov. 20 at Death Valley — ranked at No. 25 on his ballot.
My new @AP_Top25 ballot
1-Alabama
2-Michigan
3-Georgia
4-Cincinnati
5-Baylor
6-Notre Dame
7-Ole Miss
8-Okla St
9-Ohio St
10-Utah
11-BYU
12-Mich St
13-OU
14-Pitt
15-Kentucky
16-Louisiana
17-Oregon
18-Arkansas
19-Texas A&M
20-NC St
21-Houston
22-Iowa
23-UTSA
24-Utah St
25-Wake
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2021
