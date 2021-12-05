National analyst doesn't have Clemson in his Top 25

Clemson isn’t getting any respect from this AP voter.

Brett McMurphy, a college football insider with The Action Network, released his new AP Top 25 ballot on Twitter and doesn’t have the Tigers (9-3, 6-2 ACC) ranked in his top 25.

McMurphy, though, has Wake Forest (10-3, 7-1 ACC) — which Clemson dominated, 48-27, on Nov. 20 at Death Valley — ranked at No. 25 on his ballot.

My new @AP_Top25 ballot 1-Alabama

2-Michigan

3-Georgia

4-Cincinnati

5-Baylor

6-Notre Dame

7-Ole Miss

8-Okla St

9-Ohio St

10-Utah

11-BYU

12-Mich St

13-OU

14-Pitt

15-Kentucky

16-Louisiana

17-Oregon

18-Arkansas

19-Texas A&M

20-NC St

21-Houston

22-Iowa

23-UTSA

24-Utah St

25-Wake — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2021

