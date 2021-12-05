National analyst doesn't have Clemson in his Top 25

Clemson isn’t getting any respect from this AP voter.

Brett McMurphy, a college football insider with The Action Network, released his new AP Top 25 ballot on Twitter and doesn’t have the Tigers (9-3, 6-2 ACC) ranked in his top 25.

McMurphy, though, has Wake Forest (10-3, 7-1 ACC) — which Clemson dominated, 48-27, on Nov. 20 at Death Valley — ranked at No. 25 on his ballot.

