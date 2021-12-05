Where is Clemson in the final CFP rankings?

December 5, 2021

The last set of College Football Playoff Rankings were released Sunday.

Clemson (9-3, 6-2 ACC) checked in at No. 19 in the final CFP Rankings.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 20 by the CFP Selection Committee.

The College Football Playoff field is set, with No. 1 Alabama set to play No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 2 Michigan set to play No. 3 Georgia.

Here is the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings for the 2021 regular season:

No. 1 – Alabama
No. 2 – Michigan
No. 3 – Georgia
No. 4 – Cincinnati
No. 5 – Notre Dame
No. 6 – Ohio State
No. 7 – Baylor
No. 8 – Ole Miss
No. 9 – Oklahoma State
No. 10 – Michigan State
No. 11 – Utah
No. 12 – Pittsburgh
No. 13 – BYU
No. 14 – Oregon
No. 15 – Iowa
No. 16 – Oklahoma
No. 17 – Wake Forest
No. 18 – NC State
No. 19 – Clemson
No. 20 – Houston
No. 21 – Arkansas
No. 22 – Kentucky
No. 23 – Louisiana
No. 24 – San Diego State
No. 25 – Texas A&M

