Where is Clemson in the final CFP rankings?

The last set of College Football Playoff Rankings were released Sunday.

Clemson (9-3, 6-2 ACC) checked in at No. 19 in the final CFP Rankings.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 20 by the CFP Selection Committee.

The College Football Playoff field is set, with No. 1 Alabama set to play No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 2 Michigan set to play No. 3 Georgia.

Here is the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings for the 2021 regular season:

No. 1 – Alabama

No. 2 – Michigan

No. 3 – Georgia

No. 4 – Cincinnati

No. 5 – Notre Dame

No. 6 – Ohio State

No. 7 – Baylor

No. 8 – Ole Miss

No. 9 – Oklahoma State

No. 10 – Michigan State

No. 11 – Utah

No. 12 – Pittsburgh

No. 13 – BYU

No. 14 – Oregon

No. 15 – Iowa

No. 16 – Oklahoma

No. 17 – Wake Forest

No. 18 – NC State

No. 19 – Clemson

No. 20 – Houston

No. 21 – Arkansas

No. 22 – Kentucky

No. 23 – Louisiana

No. 24 – San Diego State

No. 25 – Texas A&M

