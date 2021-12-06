Clemson suffers first decommitment since Venables' departure

Clemson has suffered its first decommitment since Brent Venables’ departure for Oklahoma.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star safety Keon Sabb announced Monday that he has decommitted from the Tigers.

Sabb (6-2, 200) had been committed to Clemson since July.

The senior from Glassboro, N.J., is ranked as the No. 8 safety and No. 80 overall prospect in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Tigers’ 2022 class is now down to 13 verbal commits following Sabb’s decommitment.

