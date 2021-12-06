ESPN analysts expect Swinney to crank up the ole ROY bus next season

Clemson (9-3, 6-2 ACC) slotted in at No. 19 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Sunday.

During ESPN’s College Football Playoff Selection Show, the analysts reacted to where the Tigers are ranked after their slow start to the 2021 season that saw them lose two games in the month of September and begin the campaign 4-3 before finishing strong and winning their final five regular season contests.

“Clemson, how ‘bout that?” David Pollack said. “From where they started, I think we all were like, ‘Eh, that was pretty horrible. They’re going to need to change a lot of things.’ They did. Offense got better, finished strong.”

Clemson will face Iowa State in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The contest is slated for a 5:45 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

The Tigers will enter the Cheez-It Bowl in search of their 11th consecutive 10-win season.

“Win a bowl game, and Clemson wins 10 again,” Rece Davis said. “Poor ole Clemson. Having an off season and still win 10 games.”

Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit expect Swinney to crank up the “ROY bus” talk again next season after a relatively down year for his team.

“ROY bus took a detour,” Pollack said. “Next year will be ‘ROY bus’ all to start the season… You know it.”

“You can already hear it,” Herbstreit added.

