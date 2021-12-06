Monday lunchtime update on Radakovich and Miami

It is an awkward day inside Clemson’s athletic department as reports continue to circulate about Dan Radakovich’s potential departure to the University of Miami.

The Clemson Insider wanted to pass along the latest information we have as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

First, we can tell you that Radakovich is working in his office on Clemson’s campus. We have been told by multiple sources close to the athletic department that Radakovich, who’s been Clemson’s director of athletics since 2012, has not yet informed those that he works closely with of any plans to leave Clemson.

We know conversations have continued between Radakovich and Miami over the past few days.

A source tells TCI that Miami is focused on finalizing their plans for the football coaching vacancy and then will get back to focusing on Radakovich later in the week. Miami fired Manny Diaz earlier Monday.

We will continue to monitor this situation closely and bring you more information as we can confirm it.