National analyst: 'Clemson isn't going to collapse'

A national analyst took to social media on Sunday and gave his take on the current state of the Clemson football program, with longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables leaving for Oklahoma to be the Sooners’ next head coach.

CBS Sports writer and analyst Barrett Sallee believes Dabo Swinney’s program will be just fine despite the departure of Venables, who has been instrumental in Clemson’s success on that side of the ball over the last decade.

While Venables moving on is certainly a significant change, Sallee posted on Twitter that he doesn’t think the Tigers are going anywhere and Swinney will have them back to vying for championships in short order after seeing their run of six straight ACC titles and six straight College Football Playoff appearances come to an end this season.

It will be different without Brent Venables, but Clemson isn't going to collapse. Dabo Swinney will get that thing back to a championship level in no time. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 5, 2021

