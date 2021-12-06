Skip Bayless reacts to Oklahoma hiring Venables

On FS1’s “Undisputed,” Skip Bayless reacted to Oklahoma hiring former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as the Sooners’ new head coach.

Bayless — an Oklahoma native and longtime Sooners fan — expressed his excitement for the hire and what Venables will bring to Oklahoma from a recruiting standpoint as well as on the defensive side of the ball.

“This man is energy personified. … Brent Venables is full of energy and passion and fire in ways I’ve never seen a coach have energy, passion and fire, and it will translate into recruiting,” Bayless said. “He is the best defensive coordinator in college football, and I don’t think it’s even close. … But Brent Venables, year after year after year, made that Clemson program go, and he was the primary point person on recruiting defensive players.”

Bayless added that he didn’t know which route the Sooners would go in their search for Lincoln Riley’s replacement, but thinks they hit it out of the park with Venables.

“I am really happy with Brent Venables because I wasn’t sure if they wanted to go in a big-name direction or a solid direction,” Bayless said. “This is a home-run solid hire … this is legit times 10.”

"Brent Venables is the best defensive coordinator in college football and I don't think it's even close. Year after year, he made that Clemson program go. This is legit x10." — @RealSkipBayless reacts to Oklahoma hiring Venables as Lincoln Riley's successor pic.twitter.com/fsrf3fBjDG — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 6, 2021

