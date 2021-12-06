Swinney comments on Venables' departure for Oklahoma

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has spoken on his longtime defensive coordinator’s decision to leave for his first head coaching job.

Swinney on Monday released a statement on Brent Venables’ departure from Clemson, where spent 10 years as one of the nation’s top defensive coordinators. Venables was officially hired at OU late Sunday.

“I am super excited for Brent, (his wife) Julie and the entire Venables family,” Swinney said. “Man, he’s not only been a great co-worker and defensive coordinator, but he’s been a great friend.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity for him. He’s been very patient. He’s had many opportunities along the way. This was just the right fit for him and the right time with a lot of familiarity for him at Oklahoma. I know he is well-prepared. It’s been fun for me to watch him really grow since 2012, and I’m excited for Oklahoma because they’re not only getting a good coach, they’re also getting a great man who is going to do it the right way.”

Swinney said he also views Venables’ hiring at OU as a “great compliment” to the type of program that’s been built at Clemson over the last decade as well as the players that have been brought in over the years.

“I’m going to miss him, but at the same time, I’m also excited about moving forward here and the great opportunity ahead,” Swinney said. “Today is a great day for Brent and his family and a great day for Oklahoma, and the entire Clemson Family and I are proud of — and thankful for — his 10 years here and the lives he impacted in the process.”

