What They Are Saying: Clemson players, commits, recruits react to Venables leaving for Oklahoma

Twitter was buzzing on Sunday night after news broke that Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was heading to Oklahoma to become the Sooners’ new head coach.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying”, we take a look at the reactions to Venables’ departure to Oklahoma from some current and former Clemson players as well as some of the Tigers’ current commitments:

Yall better party bout this one, hes that dude ‼️ https://t.co/6NgU4jPoBE — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 6, 2021

So happy for coach. He deserves it more than anyone. Hardest working man I have ever known. Y'all take care of him!! @OU_Football — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) December 6, 2021

Much love Coach V 🤞🏾 @CoachVenables — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 6, 2021

would love for @CoachVenables to stay here forever because of who he is, but you gotta be so happy for this man and his family. nobody more deserving! https://t.co/LTAwoG5EXG — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) December 6, 2021

😬 — Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) December 6, 2021

😳 — Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) December 6, 2021

😕 — Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) December 6, 2021

😳 — Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) December 6, 2021

Nothing but love for you Coach ! https://t.co/7pA27gDvfn — TGroovy🏄🏾 (@_TreWilliams) December 6, 2021

Hate to see him leave but nobody deserves it more. The best there is in college football. All love V! https://t.co/zAaVYmehGO — Austin Bryant (@_austinbryant7) December 6, 2021

@tvenables_ So this is why you couldn’t come eat at lakeside lodge with me and @RjMickens10 lol 😂 #Roommate https://t.co/bNKRcGIema — 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) December 6, 2021

Much love Coach V!! Wishing you all the best 🤞🏾 https://t.co/GkL0nMSFMp — Adam Choice (@_Choice2) December 6, 2021

There’s not a harder working, more consistent leader and coach out there. One of the best men I know. Changed my life. Happy & thankful for you @CoachVenables — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) December 6, 2021

Well deserved! Hardest working coach out there💯💯 https://t.co/6rdyiDwvfJ — Trenton Simpson (@TrentonSimpson_) December 6, 2021

Congrats to the 🐐, can’t wait to see what you do! Definition of grinder and he brings the best out his players… good luck coach 💙🔥 #SQUADDDD https://t.co/xmCwgvlHFN — MGIII™ (@_MG3__) December 6, 2021

