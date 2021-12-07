5-star QB commit dines with Clemson coaches after huge playoff win

Recruiting

By December 7, 2021 8:03 pm

As The Clemson Insider previously reported, Dabo Swinney, Brandon Streeter and C.J. Spiller were all in attendance for a Clemson commit’s playoff game this past Saturday.

Swinney and his offensive assistants made their way to the University of Texas to watch Westlake (Texas) five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik lead his high school to a 70-7 victory over Vandergrift (Austin, TX.) in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.

They all came over afterward to Klubnik’s home afterward to eat dinner with him and his parents.

