5-star QB commit dines with Clemson coaches after huge playoff win

As The Clemson Insider previously reported, Dabo Swinney, Brandon Streeter and C.J. Spiller were all in attendance for a Clemson commit’s playoff game this past Saturday.

Swinney and his offensive assistants made their way to the University of Texas to watch Westlake (Texas) five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik lead his high school to a 70-7 victory over Vandergrift (Austin, TX.) in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.

They all came over afterward to Klubnik’s home afterward to eat dinner with him and his parents.

Was great to have Coach Swinney, Coach Streeter, and Coach Spiller come to town on Saturday!!

Great day to be a Tiger. 🐅🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/KGWCxuJuIY — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) December 7, 2021

