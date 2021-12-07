Bates goes in home with priority DL target

Todd Bates stopped by the home of a priority target in the class of 2022 on Tuesday night.

Clemson’s defensive tackles coach/recruiting coordinator was in Pike Road (Ala.) to visit with four-star defensive tackle Khurtiss Perry.

Perry picked up a Clemson offer in September after Bates traveled to watch him play in one of his games.

“Coach Bates has always been recruiting me,” Perry told The Clemson Insider back in October. “Coach Bates came to a game, came to my school. He’s just been a great guy. He’s always been on me, staying on top of me, making sure I’m doing the right thing, making sure I’m doing things to help me in my future.”

“I feel like he’s a great guy,” Perry added. “He’s from Alabama, so he relates on things, sees from my point of view.”

Perry, who remains the top uncommitted recruit in the state of Alabama, will have plenty of visitors this week with the early signing period rapidly approaching. He recently cut down his recruitment to five schools — Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Texas and UCF.

Perry (6-3, 265) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 54 overall prospect for the 2022 class.

