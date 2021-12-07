Caldwell stops by school of top Lone Star State OL

In the wake of a coaching staff departure, Clemson’s coaches are still hitting the recruiting trail.

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell was in Odessa (TX.) on Monday morning to visit with the head coach of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell at Permian High School.

The Tigers extended a scholarship offer to Sewell on Nov. 1, just a couple of days after he was in attendance as an official visitor for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State.

In addition to his Clemson offer, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Sewell also has an offer from Alabama to go with offers from Baylor, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal, to name a few.

Ewell is tabbed by 247Sports as the No. 13 prospect in the state of Texas, No. 2 nterior offensive lineman nationally and No. 70 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 15 prospect in the Lone Star State, No. 5 interior offensive lineman nationally and considers him the No. 93 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class.

Thank you Coach Caldwell from Clemson University for visiting the Permian Panthers!! GO MOJO!! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/DRA9RYCOiK — Permian Panthers Football (@MOJOFB1) December 6, 2021

