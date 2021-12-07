Clemson picks up commitment from top in-state prospect

Clemson picked up a verbal commitment Tuesday from a top in-state prospect in the class of 2025.

Hartsville High School righthanded pitcher/shortstop Daniel Parker announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter.

Parker (6-0, 165) has a fastball in the range of 86-89 miles per hour and a curve in the range of 69-72, per his Twitter bio. He is considered by some to be the best pitcher in the Palmetto State for the 2025 class.

Parker could end up being a pitcher and a shortstop in college. Time will tell, but he is really strong on the mound.

You can check out some clips of Parker below:

I would like to thank God, my family, and @ClemsonBaseball for giving me the opportunity to continue my Academic and Baseball career at @ClemsonUniv #AllIn #GoTigers CU in ‘25 #Committed pic.twitter.com/EgLOM3HTWA — Daniel Parker (@danielp2_25) December 8, 2021

Daniel Parker (2025, Hartsville HS @HartsvilleB) showing a 86-88 FB early, 72 cb. Definitely a young arm to follow! @IMPACTBASEBALL_ pic.twitter.com/wA8ZWrK66G — IMPACT SCOUT (@ImpactScout_) September 11, 2021

One of the top players in the 2025 class in the state and country @danielp2_25 up to 89 @PBR_SC @Post1Baseball @HartsvilleB pic.twitter.com/XWuIEmpJEB — Sammy Esposito (@SammyEsposito41) December 4, 2021

3 for 3 on the day with 5 rbis and 1 stolen base @IMPACTBASEBALL_ @DynamicBaseball pic.twitter.com/sCZmmPyNhI — Daniel Parker (@danielp2_25) September 18, 2021

