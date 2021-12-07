Clemson picks up commitment from top in-state prospect

Baseball

December 7, 2021

Clemson picked up a verbal commitment Tuesday from a top in-state prospect in the class of 2025.

Hartsville High School righthanded pitcher/shortstop Daniel Parker announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter.

Parker (6-0, 165) has a fastball in the range of 86-89 miles per hour and a curve in the range of 69-72, per his Twitter bio. He is considered by some to be the best pitcher in the Palmetto State for the 2025 class.

Parker could end up being a pitcher and a shortstop in college. Time will tell, but he is really strong on the mound.

You can check out some clips of Parker below:

