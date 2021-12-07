Former Tiger still has nightmares about Venables

Former Tiger still has nightmares about Venables

Football

Former Tiger still has nightmares about Venables

By December 7, 2021 1:51 pm

By |

A former Clemson football standout still has nightmares about the look he got from former Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables after making a miscue on the field in the 2015 national championship game against Alabama.

Ben Boulware — a former All-ACC and All-American linebacker who played for the Tigers from 2013-16 — joked on Twitter about the stare he got from Venables after Boulware failed to fill a gap on defense against the Crimson Tide, allowing former Bama running back Derrick Henry to race 50 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter of their eventual 45-40 win over the Tigers in Glendale, Ariz.

Boulware joked “there is nothing scarier” than a stare from Venables and gave Oklahoma players a fair warning about their new head coach, telling them to “get ready”:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

29m

The whereabouts of Tony Elliott has been a question some have wondered Tuesday, as Clemson’s offensive coordinator awaits an answer on the head coaching opening at Duke. Elliott is one of the finalists for the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home