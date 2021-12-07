Former Tiger still has nightmares about Venables

A former Clemson football standout still has nightmares about the look he got from former Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables after making a miscue on the field in the 2015 national championship game against Alabama.

Ben Boulware — a former All-ACC and All-American linebacker who played for the Tigers from 2013-16 — joked on Twitter about the stare he got from Venables after Boulware failed to fill a gap on defense against the Crimson Tide, allowing former Bama running back Derrick Henry to race 50 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter of their eventual 45-40 win over the Tigers in Glendale, Ariz.

Boulware joked “there is nothing scarier” than a stare from Venables and gave Oklahoma players a fair warning about their new head coach, telling them to “get ready”:

Honestly there is nothing scarier than when you messed up and this man stared into your SOUL with those eyes 👀😂 Still gives me nightmares to this day when I got this look after I missed my gap 2015 Alabama game & Derrick Henry housed it for 50. OU dudes, get ready lol. https://t.co/DOSEWso09H — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) December 6, 2021

