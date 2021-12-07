Notre Dame announces date for game vs. Clemson in 2022

Notre Dame Football announced its 2022 schedule on Tuesday.

The Fighting Irish are set to play Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind.

The last time Clemson played at Notre Dame, of course, was on Nov. 7, 2020, when the No. 4 Irish knocked off the top-ranked Tigers, 47-40, in a double-overtime thriller.

Clemson avenged that loss later in the season when it defeated Notre Dame, 34-10, on Dec. 19, 2020 in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

Clemson leads the all-time series against Notre Dame, 4-2. Four of the previous six matchups have taken place since 2015.

