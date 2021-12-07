Recruits react to Venables' departure from Clemson

Following Brent Venables’ departure for Oklahoma to be the Sooners’ new head coach, The Clemson Insider reached out to a bunch of defensive prospects that Clemson has been involved with to get their reactions to the Tigers’ former defensive coordinator leaving.

Here’s what some of them had to say to TCI:

Jayden Bonsu, 2023 4-star S, Saint Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.): “My reaction is that I am not surprised. A lot of coaches have been moving around, but I wish Coach Venables the best because he made the decision which is best for him and his family.”

Troy Bowles, 2023 4-star LB, Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.): “Unexpected kind of, but I understand. I’m happy for him, he deserves it.”

Lewis Carter, 2023 4-star ATH, Tampa Catholic (Tampa, Fla.): “I kind of saw it coming so I wasn’t too much surprised, but I’m glad he got a head coach job and a new opportunity.”

Dee Crayton, 2023 4-star LB, Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.): “I feel like he has to do what’s best for him and his fam. College football is a business. If that was the best opportunity for him, he did the right thing. I’m happy for him. I wish him the absolute best.”

Grant Godfrey, 2023 4-star LB, North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.): “Absolutely crazy. I thought he was gonna be there a little longer because I’m pretty sure I saw his sons on the team.”

David Ojiegbe, 2023 4-star DL, St. John’s (Washington, D.C.): “Just a huge surprise.”

Jaeden Jackson, 3-star DL, Andalusia (Andalusia, Ala.): “My reaction is like wow and I know Coach V had been on the brink every year with schools trying to lure and pull him away from Clemson. I just hope he doesn’t change his number. But good opportunity for him.”

Moussa Kane, 3-star ATH, Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.): “I’m very happy for him and his opportunity. He definitely deserves it and it’s a great program and it does not affect my recruiting.”

Ben Cutter, 2023 LB, East Lincoln (Denver, N.C.): “He’s such a great coach. He deserves the position. I’m excited to see what he does with Oklahoma’s program.”

Travon West, 2023 S, Wren (Piedmont, S.C.): “It’s heartbreaking and a big hit to the Clemson team. I’m sure it was a hard decision for Coach Venables and it took a lot for him to make it. It sucks but as long as he’s doing what’s best for him and he’s happy, that’s all that matters.”

Sammy Brown, 2024 4-star LB, Jefferson (Jefferson, Ga.): “It’s obviously very saddening seeing him leave a great program but he’s going to do great. Oklahoma is going to be a great place for him and he’s gonna do amazing out there. For Clemson, they’ll be fine too. I’m very confident that Coach Swinney will get someone in there that can do the job. He’ll be able to find someone just as good as Coach Venables.”

Ahmad Moten, 2022 3-star DL, Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): “Great opportunity for him.”