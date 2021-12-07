What They Are Saying: Former Clemson receivers ball out in NFL Week 13

A bunch of former “Wide Receiver U” members balled out on Sunday in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Former Clemson wideouts Tee Higgins, Mike Williams, Hunter Renfrow, DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins all had big games for their respective NFL squads.

Higgins racked up nine receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, who benefited from Williams’ five catches for 110 yards.

Meanwhile, Renfrow (nine receptions, 102 yards) also exceeded the 100-yard receiving mark in the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Washington Football Team, while Watkins had four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Hopkins returned after missing time because of a hamstring injury to post a couple of catches for 32 yards and a score in the Arizona Cardinals’ win over the Chicago Bears.

Check out what they are saying about the former Tiger receivers below:

Tee Higgins. Wow! Go get it big fella pic.twitter.com/WxfPit3xj9 — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) December 5, 2021

Love Ja’Marr Chase, he’s a guy, he’s gonna get better. Tee Higgins is WR1 for the #Bengals right now. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) December 5, 2021

WR Mike Williams leads the league with 7 receptions of 40-plus yards. Ja’Marr Chase and Deebo Samuel have six each #Chargers — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) December 5, 2021

Hunter Renfrow vs Washington ♨️ 10 targets

♨️ 9 catches

♨️ 101 yards UNDERRATED 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/7XmgCuhDK9 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 6, 2021

Kyler and Hop are back to scoring TDs ‼️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/PGIwpCwwQB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 5, 2021

