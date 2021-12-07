Where was Tony Elliott Tuesday?

The whereabouts of Tony Elliott has been a question some have wondered Tuesday, as Clemson’s offensive coordinator awaits an answer on the head coaching opening at Duke.

Elliott is one of the finalists for the Duke head coaching vacancy as The Clemson Insider reported earlier Tuesday. We have told our readers that Elliott was expected to be out on the recruiting trail for the Tigers.

We can tell you that Elliott was at Lucy Beckham High School (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) on Tuesday afternoon, meeting with the relatively new program’s head coach, Jamel Smith.

TCI was able to confirm that Elliott also stopped by to visit with two other prospects in the area, who he visited last week — Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 2023 four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling and Wooland (Dorchester, S.C.) 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle.

Thanks Coach Elliott for coming to visit Lucy Beckham today. One of the first to visit and many more to come!! Go Bengals!! pic.twitter.com/gVw0PvxaWx — Jamel Smith (@BengalSmith46) December 7, 2021

