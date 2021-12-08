Clemson offer would be ‘dream come true’ for versatile athlete with connection to Spiller

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with this versatile class of 2023 prospect with a longstanding connection to Tigers running backs coach C.J. Spiller.

Spiller and Bradford High School (Starke, Fla.) athlete Manny Covey are practically family, even though they aren’t biologically related.

Covey is adopted and has been with his family since he was about 4 years old, according to his father, Rich, whose oldest adopted son is first cousins with Spiller.

Spiller has called Manny his “little cuz” ever since they can remember, and the two have developed a special relationship over time.

“At the end of the day, he is family more than anything,” Manny told The Clemson Insider recently.

Manny and his family lived in Anderson County from 2009-16 before moving back to Florida, and Rich has attended the Dabo Swinney Football Camps with his sons on plenty of occasions over the years, dating all the way back to Swinney’s first year as the Tigers’ head coach.

When Manny participated in the Swinney Camp this past summer, he worked out for and was coached by wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham. The do-it-all athlete, who also plays baseball, sees action at running back, slot receiver, kick returner and punt returner on the gridiron. As a junior this season, Manny totaled more than 1,100 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns.

Grisham and the Tigers have shown interest in Covey and are looking at the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder as a slot receiver.

“He likes how explosive and shifty I am,” Manny said of Grisham.

Manny returned to Clemson during this season as an unofficial visitor for the Tigers’ game against Florida State on Oct. 30.

“I loved it,” he said. “The atmosphere, the fans. I liked Tiger Walk, that was pretty cool. What stood out to me the most was the fans and how they support their team, especially during Tiger Walk, and how they were cheering them on before the game even started.”

While on campus for the game-day visit, Manny had the chance to speak with several coaches, including offensive player development coach Tajh Boyd, Grisham and of course Spiller.

“It was good,” Manny said of catching up with Spiller during the visit. “We just talked about family and the game I had that Friday.”

Manny has also visited North Carolina and UCF this season. In addition to Clemson, the Tar Heels have been showing substantial interest, along with schools such as Iowa State, Memphis, Georgia State and Temple among others.

An offer from the Tigers in the future, Manny said, would be “a dream come true.”

“It would be awesome to get an offer from Clemson,” he said, “or to even play for Clemson.”

What stands out the most to Manny about Clemson?

“The graduation of players from the program, winning tradition and feeling of family,” he said.

