Clemson stops by school of nation's No. 1 athlete

Clemson’s coaches stopped by Buford (Ga.) High School on Tuesday afternoon, The Clemson Insider has learned.

Buford is home to four-star athlete K.J. Bolden, who ranks as the nation’s No. 1 athlete and No. 3 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Compsoite rankings.

Both Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and safeties coach Mickey Conn have served as Bolden’s lead recruiters.

Bolden was among many talented prospects in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 30.

“The Clemson game was amazing,” Bolden told TCI following his first Clemson game day experience. “I enjoyed being a Tiger for a day and experiencing Death Valley.”

Thank you to Murray State Valpo Kansas State Lenoir Rhyne NC A&T Ohio State Wake Forest UofT GA State Clemson Notre Dame Holy Cross App State Ole Miss UCF Stanford Alabama South Carolina Furman Colorado & Coastal Carolina for visiting our prospects! @_DeMackk @Coach_Davis22 🐺 — Buford Prospects (@BufordGAPrspcts) December 8, 2021

