Defensive staffer following Venables to Oklahoma

As Brent Venables works to build his coaching staff at Oklahoma, he’s taking at least one Clemson defensive staffer with him.

While OU has yet to make any official announcements regarding Venables’ staff there, Miguel Chavis intends to follow Venables to OU, multiple sources tell TCI. According to Chavis’ Twitter and Instagram profiles, which have been updated recently, he will be the Sooners’ defensive ends coach.

A former Clemson defensive lineman, Chavis has been serving in an off-field role as a player development coach. He joined Dabo Swinney’s staff in 2017. It appears he’ll be elevated to an on-field position with Venables, who took the OU head coaching job earlier this week after spending 10 seasons as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.