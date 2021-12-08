Former Clemson WR best in NFL over last two weeks

A former Clemson star is hitting his stride down the stretch of the NFL season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Tee Higgins is the highest-graded wide receiver in the NFL over the last two weeks.

The second-year Cincinnati Bengals wideout has totaled 15 receptions for 252 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks.

Against the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday in Week 13, Higgins hauled in nine catches for 138 yards and a score, a week after grabbing six receptions for 114 yards and making this outstanding touchdown snag against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12.

Selected by Cincinnati in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft (33rd overall), Higgins spent three seasons (2017-19) at Clemson, playing in 43 career games and compiling 135 receptions for 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns.

You can vote for Higgins for the 2022 Pro Bowl by going to NFL.com/ProBowl

