Grisham pays visit to Palmetto State high school Tuesday

The Clemson Insider can confirm the whereabouts of a Clemson assistant coach on the recruiting trail Tuesday.

Tigers’ wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham stopped by Wilson High School (Florence, S.C.) and met with the program’s head coach, Rodney Mooney.

While there, Grisham discussed multiple players, but the ones that stood out according to Mooney are 2022 CB/WR A.J. Williams, 2023 WR/S Zandae Butler and 2024 WR Jyron Waiters.

Big shoutout to @Coach_Grisham for stopping by and recruiting our players. Thanks for the great conversation coach. pic.twitter.com/OUwykq53s5 — Wilson Tigers Football (@WHSTigers_FB) December 7, 2021

