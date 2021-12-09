4-star WR hopes to end up like former WRU members

Clemson is showing interest in a standout wide receiver recruit from the Tar Heel State whose recruitment has started over the past few months.

Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin was in attendance for Clemson’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest back on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Goodwin was invited along with his close friend and the nation’s No. 1 prospect, Catawba Ridge (Fort Mill, S.C.) 2024 four-star quarterback Jadyn Davis.

“It was fun,” Goodwin told The Clemson Insider regarding his first game day experience in Death Valley. “It was a good game that they won. You could just feel the family atmosphere. Going in the locker room and all that was cool.”

Godwin was a fan of how Clemson utilized its receivers, albeit banged up, throughout the 21-point victory.

He also remains flattered that a school that has the history at the wide receiver position that Clemson does is showing interest in him.

“I think it’s great to see all the past dudes that have gone to Clemson and see what they’ve done after Clemson is just a huge compliment and hopefully I can end up like one of those guys,” he said.

In addition to Clemson, he’s been on game day visits to Virginia Tech, South Carolina, UNC and N.C. State.

While Goodwin is a top-100 national prospect in his class, the offers haven’t come flying in just yet. He holds offers from Bowling Green, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina and East Carolina.

Though, after helping Providence Day win a State Championship, his recruitment has begun to get the attention it deserves. It’s just the start of things for him.

“It’s been a blessing,” Goodwin said. “It’s been fun. I’m just glad to be where I am right now and I hope to keep growing.”

Goodwin is just starting his relationship with Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham. He participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer and

“It was really fun, actually. I enjoyed it a lot,” he said. “I got to work with Coach Grisham a little bit there. Everything there was just great. It was really nice. They coach you up more there and you definitely become a better football player there.”

Goodwin was impressed with Grisham’s coaching style and he’s hopeful that next year when he’s a junior, that they’ll be able to converse a bit more and further build that relationship.

“I like him a lot,” he added.

Goodwin tries to model his game after Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davnate Adams. And with that, he’d categorize himself as someone who is pretty intentional and precise when it comes to route running.

He currently ranks as the No. 20 wide receiver and No. 98 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

