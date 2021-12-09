Clemson pledge gives another update on his commit status

In the wake of Brent Venables’ departure and two subsequent decommits, some questions have surfaced about the commitment status of a Clemson linebacker commit.
As The Clemson Insider reported Monday, Wade Woodaz isn’t going anywhere.
The three-star linebacker out of Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) reaffirmed that via social media on Thursday afternoon.
“Obviously I’m disappointed, but want to wish Coach V the best,” Woodaz told TCI. “I am still excited for my OV this weekend. I’m looking forward to meeting all of the coaches, and I can’t wait to get to work. Go Tigers!”
Woodaz (6-3, 205) still plans to officially visit Clemson this weekend and it sounds like his verbal commitment to the Tigers remains rock solid.
Clemson is my home and I’m not going anywhere. I’m All in. #GoTigers
