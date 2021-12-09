Clemson pledge gives another update on his commit status

Clemson pledge gives another update on his commit status

Recruiting

Clemson pledge gives another update on his commit status

By December 9, 2021 6:40 pm

By |

In the wake of Brent Venables’ departure and two subsequent decommits, some questions have surfaced about the commitment status of a Clemson linebacker commit.

As The Clemson Insider reported Monday, Wade Woodaz isn’t going anywhere.

The three-star linebacker out of Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) reaffirmed that via social media on Thursday afternoon.

“Obviously I’m disappointed, but want to wish Coach V the best,” Woodaz told TCI. “I am still excited for my OV this weekend. I’m looking forward to meeting all of the coaches, and I can’t wait to get to work. Go Tigers!”

Woodaz (6-3, 205) still plans to officially visit Clemson this weekend and it sounds like his verbal commitment to the Tigers remains rock solid.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

18m

Clemson landed a major verbal commitment on Thursday night. Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media. Clemson beat out South (…)

8hr

Clemson has suffered its second decommitment since Brent Venables’ departure for Oklahoma. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell announced Thursday that he has (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home