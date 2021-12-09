Clemson president reacts to Radakovich's move to Miami

In the wake of Dan Radakovich’s departure for the University of Miami, Clemson President Jim Clements reacted to the news Thursday and revealed who will handle the Tigers’ athletic director duties in the interim.

“I thank Dan Radakovich for his tremendous contributions to Clemson over nine years as director of athletics, for his leadership and friendship,” Clements said in a statement. “I wish him the very best in his next chapter.

“Under Dan’s leadership as director of athletics, Clemson teams won 15 ACC championships, the football program won two College Football Playoff national championships, and student-athletes have graduated at consistently high rates and posted record GPAs. He also led a transformation of our athletics facilities, including continued improvements to Memorial Stadium, a complete overhaul of Littlejohn Coliseum, practice and operational facilities for football, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, tennis, and the Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center.

“We will begin an immediate search for Dan’s replacement. I have asked Deputy Director of Athletics Graham Neff to serve as acting director of athletics. Graham has been with Clemson for eight years as a trusted advisor to Dan, and I am confident in his leadership.”

TCI has learned Neff is also a prime candidate for the athletic director job on a full-time basis.

