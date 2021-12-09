Dynamic pass-rusher says Clemson is 'different from other colleges'

The Clemson Insider recently checked in one of the nation’s top pass-rushers in the 2023 class.

Carver (Troy, Ala.) four-star edge rusher Jaquavious Russaw maintains some significant interest from Clemson. He’s a dynamic pass rusher, who has elite closing speed.

Russaw was in attendance for Clemson’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest back on Nov. 20 at Memorial Stadium.

“The atmosphere was great,” he told TCI. “It was definitely different than any other game I went to. When I went there, I didn’t know what to expect, so it was kind of different from other colleges I’ve been to so far.”

Russaw met with Swinney after the game in Clemson’s locker room and had the opportunity to introduce himself in person. Normally, Russaw is in consistent contact with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

They talk now and then and are starting the foundation of a solid relationship. Hall first got in contact with Russaw back when schools could start directly contacting juniors, which was on Sept. 1.

“They said they want to build a bond first,” Russaw. “They want to get to know who I am and they want me to learn more about the program. It means a lot because they’re not just offering anybody. I think it means a lot.”

Russaw will start looking more into his recruitment come January. He’s keeping all his options open at the moment.

Russaw (6-2, 230) is ranked as the No. 4 edge rusher and No. 39 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He plans to make another unofficial visit to Clemson in the new year.

While he doesn’t have a Clemson offer just yet, Russaw has an impressive list of over 20+ offers from schools like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, to name a few.

