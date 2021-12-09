Former Clemson star might be sidelined for NFL game Sunday

A former Clemson star in the NFL might be sidelined for his team’s game this Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed wide receiver Mike Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Williams was a close contact with fellow Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after testing positive. Williams will need to test negatively this week in order to play on Sunday.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley hasn’t yet ruled out Williams for the game but said he is “day-to-day.”

Williams, a fifth-year pro and former first-round pick of the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft, is the team’s second-leading receiver with 854 yards and is tied for the team lead with seven receiving touchdowns.

The Chargers have placed WR Mike Williams and CB Chris Harris, Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 8, 2021

#Chargers coach Brandon Staley says WR Mike Williams and DB Chris Harris are not out for Sunday vs. the #Giants. Both were close contacts of Keenan Allen. Calls them “day-to-day.” So if they continue to test negatively, that can return before Sunday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 8, 2021

