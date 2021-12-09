Major decommit for Clemson

Clemson has suffered its second decommitment since Brent Venables’ departure for Oklahoma.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell announced Thursday that he has decommitted from the Tigers.

Campbell (6-3, 215) is ranked as high as the No. 3 edge defender and No. 23 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 9 edge defender and No. 78 overall prospect in the class.

Campbell’s teammate at IMG Academy, four-star safety Keon Sabb, also decommitted from the Tigers this week.

Clemson’s 2022 class is down to 12 verbal commits following Campbell’s decommitment. The class now ranks No. 14 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.

Before reopening his recruitment, Campbell had been committed to Clemson since this past June, while Sabb had been committed to the Tigers since July before withdrawing his pledge.

Campbell was Clemson’s lone defensive end commit in its 2022 class.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks