Thursday morning update on Elliott

Two prominent figures associated with Clemson athletics are close to leaving for new jobs this week if they haven’t already. Could Tony Elliott be next?

We wanted to share some additional information we’ve learned about the situation this morning.

Clemson’s offensive coordinator remains very much in play for the head coaching job at the University of Virginia. As The Clemson Insider previously reported, Elliott flew to Charlottesville on Wednesday to meet with Virginia officials in person, including university president Jim Ryan. We can tell you Elliott and his family stayed in Virginia overnight. As of early this morning, they had not yet returned to Clemson.

It’s a reversal from where things stood earlier in the week when Elliott appeared to be a more likely candidate for Duke’s head coaching vacancy. It’s also a reminder that things can always change – and sometimes quickly – but based on our latest intel, it’s safe to say Virginia has zeroed in on Elliott as perhaps its top choice and things could be finalized soon.

Clemson’s football program is already dealing with transition on the other side of the ball. Longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables took his first head coaching job at the University of Oklahoma earlier this week. Meanwhile, athletic director Dan Radakovich is leaving to fill the same role at the University of Miami.

Stay tuned to TCI for more on this developing story.

