Update after Clemson's latest visit to Arch Manning's school

As The Clemson Insider reported on Wednesday night, Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and running backs coach C.J. Spiller were set to visit Isidore Newman High School (New Orleans) – the home of five-star quarterback Arch Manning – at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Streeter and Spiller couldn’t talk to Manning directly at the school due to NCAA rules, but they had a great visit with Manning’s head coach at Isidore Newman, Nelson Stewart, on Thursday morning.

It was Clemson’s second visit to Isidore Newman in as many weeks, as Streeter also traveled to the school last week to check on Manning, but Thursday marked Stewart’s first time meeting Spiller.

“One of my favorite college players ever,” Stewart told The Clemson Insider. “Always love seeing coach Streeter. Sat and got a chance to talk for an hour or so about football, bowl game, and rehashed some recruiting stories. Great guys!”

Streeter and Spiller conveyed confidence to Stewart in the plan that Dabo Swinney has for his coaching staff moving forward.

“They were just very confident that Dabo always has a plan,” Stewart said. “They were excited about the future.”

Manning camped at Clemson this past June and returned to campus for the Florida State game on Oct. 30.

When might Manning make it back to Tiger Town?

“They hope January but (we) will see,” Stewart said. “He’s in basketball (season) right now.”

Clemson extended an offer to Manning — the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class — this past June when Arch was on campus for the Swinney Camp.

