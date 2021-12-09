Where was Swinney on the recruiting trail Thursday?

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hit the recruiting trail Thursday.

Swinney was spotted at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), as he had yet to make his “in-home visit” with Clemson’s IMG commits. He posed for a picture with former Clemson running back Terrence Flagler, who is now the running backs coach/offensive coordinator for the IMG post-graduate team.

IMG Academy, of course, is home to four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell, who elected to decommit from Clemson Thursday.

Campbell joins four-star athlete Keon Sabb as the second IMG defender to decommit from Clemson, following the departure of Brent Venables to Oklahoma.

With six days remining until the early signing period, that leaves four-star cornerback Daylen Everette as the lone, remaining Clemson commit from IMG.

GREAT to see Clemson HC & staff in The House 2day @daboswinney pic.twitter.com/YqyiznFXAF — T Flagler (@TFlagler) December 9, 2021

