Former Tiger became ill during Thursday night's NFL game

By December 10, 2021 11:38 am

A former Clemson standout became ill in Thursday night’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers in Minneapolis.

Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland, a former All-ACC player at Clemson who played for the Tigers from 2010-13, apparently got sick during Minnesota’s win over Pittsburgh.

Breeland was seen vomiting on the sideline, but Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that he hadn’t been feeling ill entering the game. Zimmer said Breeland’s illness came during the game.

Breeland recorded his second interception of the season in the third quarter when he picked off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and returned it 18 yards to the Pittsburgh 30-yard line, setting up an eventual Vikings field goal that gave them a 29-0 lead with 6:15 left in the third.

Pittsburgh rallied to cut Minnesota’s deficit to 36-28 with less than five minutes remaining in the game, but the Vikings held on to win by that score.

