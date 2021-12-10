Former Tiger became ill during Thursday night's NFL game

A former Clemson standout became ill in Thursday night’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers in Minneapolis.

Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland, a former All-ACC player at Clemson who played for the Tigers from 2010-13, apparently got sick during Minnesota’s win over Pittsburgh.

Breeland was seen vomiting on the sideline, but Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that he hadn’t been feeling ill entering the game. Zimmer said Breeland’s illness came during the game.

Breeland recorded his second interception of the season in the third quarter when he picked off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and returned it 18 yards to the Pittsburgh 30-yard line, setting up an eventual Vikings field goal that gave them a 29-0 lead with 6:15 left in the third.

Pittsburgh rallied to cut Minnesota’s deficit to 36-28 with less than five minutes remaining in the game, but the Vikings held on to win by that score.

#Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said the illness that Bashaud Breeland had last night came during the game and he hadn't been feeling ill entering the game. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 10, 2021

Bashaud Breeland wasn't sick going into the game, Mike Zimmer said, but he was vomiting on the sideline when replaced by Boyd and then Dantzler. Reiterated disappointment in how corners played in second half. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) December 10, 2021

I love the energy this team brought tonight. Gotta finish better but a win is a win pretty or ugly — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) December 10, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks