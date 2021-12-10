Priority Clemson target confirms he'll be in Tiger Town this weekend

December 10, 2021

A priority Clemson target is locked in for his official visit to Tiger Town this weekend.

Jennings (La.) four-star running back Trevor Etienne confirmed via Twitter on Friday that he will be at Clemson this weekend.

The Clemson Insider reported in The Insider Report on Monday that we expected Etienne to take his official visit to Clemson this weekend.

This will be his first trip to Clemson since he attended the Swinney Camp and the Elite Retreat in June. He was supposed to make his official visit for Clemson’s game against UConn on Nov. 13, but a road playoff game the night before stifled those plans.

The Tigers made an in-home visit with Etienne on Monday, Nov. 29, the same day that Etienne named Clemson, Florida and LSU his final three schools.

Etienne, of course the younger brother of former Clemson running back Travis Etienne, is ranked as the No. 2 all-purpose back and No. 94 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.

