Watch: Clemson commit finds out he earned huge honor

With a State Championship on the line this weekend, Oscar Smith High School took in one of its final practices before the big game.

Preparing for that fateful day was all that was on this Clemson class of 2022 commit’s mind. That was until his head coach, Chris Scott, had a surprise for him at the end of practice on Thursday.

Clemson four-star safety commit Sherrod Covil was presented with the jersey and the honor of playing in the Under Armour Next All-American Game on Jan. 2, 2022.

“We have a guy here that as a team, we get to celebrate. It’s been the first one in a long time for Smith,” Scott said Thursday. “It’s been a long time for Smith, but one of the top guys in the nation, in the top-50, one of the best safeties, just got that All-American jersey.”

You can watch Covil earn his jersey in multiple videos below:

@coachcscott presenting @rodZilla03 his @AllAmericaGame jersey at practice today! He found out he'll be playing in the Under Armour Next All-American game on January 2. @OscarSmithHigh @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/naLyvJSRJR — Oscar Smith Football (@OscarSmithFB) December 10, 2021

Sherrod Covil just got his jersey. At practice, moments ago, he found out he'll be playing in the Under Armour Next All-American game on January 2. @OscarSmithHigh @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/c15X4Qo8RN — Scott Cash 13News Now (@13ScottCash) December 9, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!