Watch: Clemson commit finds out he earned huge honor

By December 10, 2021 10:08 am

With a State Championship on the line this weekend, Oscar Smith High School took in one of its final practices before the big game.

Preparing for that fateful day was all that was on this Clemson class of 2022 commit’s mind. That was until his head coach, Chris Scott, had a surprise for him at the end of practice on Thursday.

Clemson four-star safety commit Sherrod Covil was presented with the jersey and the honor of playing in the Under Armour Next All-American Game on Jan. 2, 2022.

“We have a guy here that as a team, we get to celebrate. It’s been the first one in a long time for Smith,” Scott said Thursday. “It’s been a long time for Smith, but one of the top guys in the nation, in the top-50, one of the best safeties, just got that All-American jersey.”

You can watch Covil earn his jersey in multiple videos below:

