What They Are Saying: Reactions to Elliott becoming UVA's new coach

After Tony Elliott was named the University of Virginia’s next head football coach on Friday, current and former Clemson players and many others reacted to the news on Twitter.

We take a look at what they are saying about the former Clemson offensive coordinator leaving the Tigers to take over as the new head man of the Cavaliers football program.

Tony Elliott is an incredible person, coach and leader, and I wish him the best in his new position. Proud to claim him as a Clemson alumnus and friend. pic.twitter.com/3tXKRuktLe — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) December 10, 2021

Congrats to Tony‼️ UVA is getting a great coach and a better man https://t.co/HY1mC65V4F — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) December 10, 2021

Aight yall starting to have to many parties now 😭😒… Love ya Coach E ‼️ https://t.co/1MYLQMu4YO — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 10, 2021

super blessed to have @Coach_TElliott as my position coach for 5 years – seriously he’s one of the best men I know. super happy for him and his family. nobody more deserving of this opportunity! @UVAFootball y’all getting a good one – great coach, better person. https://t.co/uB4kUW58rL pic.twitter.com/6P93k9NHlb — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) December 10, 2021

and for the record, Clemson gone continue to be Clemson. the @ClemsonFB program has always been bigger than any one individual. — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) December 10, 2021

Congratulations Coach E. We are proud of you and will support you wherever you are..#ClemsonFamily❤️ https://t.co/B3pQOw6CTY — Donnetta Etienne (@DonnettaEtienne) December 10, 2021

Congrats coach E! Well deserved ! UVA got them a good one ! https://t.co/LoFTccRq2X — Coach Da'Quan Bowers (@DaQuanBowers91) December 10, 2021

LET’S GO!!!! Going to be an amazing leader. Congratulations @Coach_TElliott https://t.co/AQOcJ5kl7O — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) December 10, 2021

🖤best of the best https://t.co/Jicnq6OjEx — Tremayne Anchrum jr. (@TremayneAnchrum) December 10, 2021

Wow I needed this today. Proud of this guy! https://t.co/q37y48zmC6 — Dj Reader (@Djread98) December 10, 2021

Got a good guy immediate success..! https://t.co/ZckpdXKQML — King me (@sammywatkins) December 10, 2021

