4-star OL commit gets ‘reassurance’ during in-home visit with Clemson coaches

Blake Miller became the first commitment in Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class when he pledged to Dabo Swinney’s program in October 2020.

Fast forward to the present, and the four-star offensive lineman from Strongsville (Ohio) High School is just days away from putting pen to paper with the Tigers this coming Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for class of 2022 football recruits.

“Really excited,” Miller said to The Clemson Insider of inking with Clemson next week. “I’ve been committed for a while, but just being able to finally make it official is a big thing. I’m excited.”

Miller (6-6, 315) had his in-home visit Friday with Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, and Miller came away from his meeting with the coaches reassured about the future of Clemson’s football program despite all the change that has taken place on Swinney’s staff this week.

“It was great,” Miller said. “With all the stuff going on right now and all the speculation about what’s going on with coaches and stuff, just being able to see Coach Swinney and Coach Caldwell and to get that reassurance that everything’s going to turn out and everything will be OK, just stuff like that – that reassurance really meant a lot.”

Swinney and Caldwell spent about an hour at the Miller family home, and his parents were likewise reassured by their conversations with the coaches as they get ready to send their son off to Clemson.

“Both my parents, they both love Coach Swinney, Coach Caldwell, Coach Austin (offensive analyst Thomas Austin), all the staff up there,” Miller said. “So for them, just being able to see them, talk to them and then getting the reassurance that they’ll take care of me down there, they’ll coach me up and get me where I need to be – I feel like that was good for them.”

Miller’s bond with Swinney and Caldwell has continually grown since he committed to the Tigers 14 months ago.

“Every time I’ve seen them, I feel like the relationship has gotten stronger and stronger,” he said. “And just getting to know each other better and stuff like that, every time I’ve seen them, we’ve just gotten closer.”

Miller is set to enroll early at Clemson on January 9 and looks forward to starting his career as a Tiger.

“I can’t wait to start learning from Coach Caldwell and Coach Austin, all the great things that they have to teach,” he said. “I’m really just looking forward to soaking everything in.”

Miller is ranked by Rivals as the No. 7 prospect in the state of Ohio, No. 13 offensive tackle nationally and No. 139 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class.

Great visit with Coach Swinney and Coach Caldwell, can’t wait to be a Tiger🐅! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/bu49ZM0aC3 — Blake Miller (@BlakeMillerOT) December 10, 2021

