Clemson loses another talented player to the transfer portal

Clemson has lost another talented player to the NCAA transfer portal.

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that sophomore wide receiver Ajou Ajou has entered the portal.

A Canada native with plenty of potential, Ajou entered 2021 with two career catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in 113 snaps over 10 games.

The Clearwater (Fla.) Academy product played in 12 games for the Tigers this season, recording six receptions for 73 yards. He logged 236 snaps and made two starts but played only 49 snaps across the Tigers’ last five games.

Ajou is the second Clemson receiver to enter the transfer portal this season, joining Frank Ladson.

