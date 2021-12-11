Members of Clemson's 2022 class react to newest commitment

Members of Clemson's 2022 class react to newest commitment

Clemson picked up a huge in-state commitment on Thursday night when Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams committed to the Tigers over South Carolina and others.

After Williams announced his commitment on social media, some of the Tigers’ 2022 commits reacted to the newest addition to their recruiting class.

Check out what they had to say:

