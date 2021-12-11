Pollack disturbed by the 'coaching portal'

The NCAA transfer portal gets plenty of attention, with countless players across the country putting their names into it, packing up their bags and transferring from one school to another.

But it’s the “coaching portal” that has disturbed ESPN college football analyst David Pollack, with high-profile coaches such as Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma to Southern Cal) and Brian Kelly (Notre Dame to LSU) leaving one prominent program to go coach at another big-time program.

“The coaching portal was disturbing this offseason,” Pollack said Saturday morning during ESPN’s College GameDay.

“Like, we’ve talked about the player portal. Have you ever seen, in all the years that y’all are doing this stuff, leaving great jobs for great jobs? I think we’ve got to find some way, too… The NFL does a great job with you can’t touch coaches until after the season is done. I’m not saying the agents have addressed that. But at least the kids, at least the players have somebody to lead them. I didn’t like seeing the end of the season and people not having to lead them and leaving their program that could possibly be in the final four.”

