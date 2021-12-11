Pollack: Elliott will 'have his hands full' at Virginia

On ESPN’s College Football Live, ESPN college football analyst David Pollack gave his take on Virginia’s hire of former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as the Cavaliers’ new head football coach.

“It’s interesting,” Pollack said. “In the ACC, obviously, so direct competition with Clemson. But I think he’s kind of been waiting for an opportunity and finally gets one. But awesome, awesome human being — meek, mild. Like, everybody will respect him day one.”

Pollack, though, believes Elliott will “have his hands full” in his new gig.

“Virginia’s not an easy job,” Pollack said. “Nobody’s been there consistently and won. You can go back a ways since that’s happened. So, he’s going to have his hands full. But he better be able to develop that talent and get talent to come to UVA, which is not easy.”

For the record, the winningest coach in Virginia football history is College Football Hall of Famer George Welsh, who coached UVA to a record of 134-86-3 from 1982-2000 and retired as the winningest coach in Atlantic Coast Conference history.

